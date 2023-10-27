WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The annual festivities paying tribute to our departed loved ones are returning to Waco this Saturday.

The community is invited to celebrate life at the Día de los Muertos Parade and Festival! These events also allow the public to reflect on the shared moments and the journeys of their own lives.

According to Creative Waco, this third annual event serves as a unifying force to bring together the area’s diverse communities. It also represents the city’s vibrant Hispanic culture.

The festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. with a vibrant parade in Downtown Waco. You can view a map of the parade route below.

(Courtesy: Creative Waco)

The festivities will spill into Indian Spring Park at 5 p.m., and will continue into the evening with free entertainment and activities.

Creative Waco says attendees can enjoy local art, experience traditional Folklorico dancers and be serenaded by a collection of musical performances. Día de los Muertos Waco will also feature an artisan vendor market, local food trucks and activities like Sugar Skull Decorating and Calavera Face Painting.

For more information about the festivities, you can visit the Creative Waco website here.