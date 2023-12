WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Marshals need your help identifying a man suspected of arson.

The Waco Police Department says multiple dumpster fires have been reported along Colcord Avenue over the past four days, between N. 10th Street and N. 15th Street.

(Courtesy: Waco Police Department)

If you have any information on the individual pictured above, you can call the Waco Fire Marshals Office at 254-750-1740.