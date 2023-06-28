WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Big changes took place on Wednesday at Waco’s West Avenue Elementary, thanks to pharmaceutical company AbbVie and its partner Heart of America.

Employees of the Chicago-based company created what is called a “Makerspace” at the school. The goal is to help West Avenue’s 300 students build their interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Along with putting together STEM-based educational resource kits and the maker components, the volunteers also worked on beautification projects around the school’s campus.

“So everything we do at Abbey is driven around science and technology,” says Director of Packaging Operations Kevin Frontz. “And really we’re looking to create the next leaders of the next generation. So science is a big part of what we do at AFI. And to be able to offer that and give the kids a foundation and resource to learn science, it’s just fulfilling to know that in the future, they’re going to have something to look forward to.”

Waco is one of 15 U.S. cities and 50 countries where AbbVie employees are volunteering in the company’s “Week of Possibilities” projects.