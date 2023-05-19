WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming event seeks to equip the Waco community with everything it needs to help prevent gun violence.

The Waco Police Department’s Neighborhood Engagement Team is hosting its Community Opportunity Event (COE) this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Dewey Community Center, located at 925 N 9th Street, and is done in partnership with TFNB Your Bank for Life, Texas AHEC, Waco Family Medicine and the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department.

Waco PD says this event is to help equip kids, teenagers and young adults while reducing teen and young adult gun violence in the community. The COE also aims to provide future generations with life skills, job opportunities, mentoring programs, mental and physical health information, general educational development, higher education scholarship and grant information.

Activities at the event will include a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament – as well as raffles on the half-hour featuring prizes like laptops and tablets, 50-inch TVs, passes for activities around Waco and Shop with a Cop.

The department says it hopes to provide the community with the information and needs to help equip them for success.