WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco Fire Department’s digital radio-based fire station alerting system has received an upgrade.

The department says its old system was over 20 years old, and was reaching the end of its serviceable life. The new system, called the PURVIS Fire Station Alerting System, allows fire dispatch personnel to assign apparatus and dispatch calls with the assistance of a computer-generated voice transmitted to fire stations. This reduces the number of steps required for a dispatcher to complete the dispatch process.

The $400,000 system was approved by the City Council in September 2022 in order to invest in the safety of the City of Waco. The new system has been operating since mid-November 2023.

“The actual alerts to the Fire Station go out over the Internet,” says Executive Deputy Chief Robby Bergerson. “And so, they’re not actually going out over the radio. Whatever is transmitted to the Fire Station over the Internet is then immediately rebroadcast over the radio.”

The duplication ensures that firefighters receive the call. Other fire agencies have seen the overall response time reduced by as much as 45 seconds per incident. In emergencies, every second is crucial.