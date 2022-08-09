WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department units are assisting multiple agencies with a large brush fire.
The fire is located on 1900 Block of Meixner Road.
FOX 44 News will keep you updated with information as we learn more.
(File/photo)
by: Runako Gee
Posted:
Updated:
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department units are assisting multiple agencies with a large brush fire.
The fire is located on 1900 Block of Meixner Road.
FOX 44 News will keep you updated with information as we learn more.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now