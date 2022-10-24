WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire.

Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested.

The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome. The Fire Marshal says this was a cooking-related fire which got out of control. Fire, heat and smoke damage was reported.

The fire affected both units, and the occupants of both sides of the townhome have been displaced. No injuries to occupants or firefighters have been reported.