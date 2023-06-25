Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — A Waco firefighter is recovering after suffering from heat symptoms during an afternoon house fire Sunday.

The fire started around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Colonial Avenue. It quickly grew into a 3 Alarm fire with two structures in danger.

With temperatures above 100, one firefighter needed treatment from EMS.

So far, the cause of the fire is unknown. There is no estimate on the cost of the fire damage at this time.

FOX 44 News will bring you more information once it is released.