WACO, Texas (FOX44) – A t-bone traffic crash in Waco has sent multiple people to the hospital.

A Waco Fire Department report of rescue operations indicated a call came in just after 6 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle crash at West Lakeshore Drive and Hillcrest Drive. Firefighters arrived and discovered one car was hit on the passenger side, with a one-foot deep intrusion in the side.

Five patients were reported found in this car – with one adult in the front passenger seat and one adult in the rear seat passenger trapped. Firefighters used specialized extrication equipment to get them free.

Two infants were reported to have been in the back seat, and were already removed by passersby before rescue units arrived. There was only one occupant in the other car.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not released information on how the accident occurred or what the victims’ conditions were.