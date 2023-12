WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Burger lovers have a limited time to visit the Waco Fuddruckers before it closes for good.

The company announced the closure of its Waco location on Tuesday. It took the time to thank its Fudds fans for their support throughout the last 39 years.

The restaurant will permanently close at 3 p.m. on December 24, and says that the community still has a chance to enjoy another World’s Greatest Burger and bid a final goodbye.