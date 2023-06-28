Waco (FOX44) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has announced the awarding of $4.8 million from a discretionary grant program for planning a major infrastructure project in Waco.

The grant is one of six announced for Texas.

The money earmarked for Waco is for a Smart Corridor Network Plan and would be used to plan, design and engineer what was being called a ‘ smart mobility network corridor” in the city. The plan would take a look at the current state of local infrastructure, conduct a legal and regulatory assessment, evaluate equity considerations, and define what was termed preliminary multimodal, transit and freight plans.

There was no specific information in the announcement of areas of the city that would be included or any other specific details.

The grants were part of a program called “RAISE” or ” Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity”

“Using the funds in President Biden’s infrastructure law, we are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This round of RAISE grants is helping create a new generation of good-paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain, and more.”

The announcement said this year’s awarded projects were planned to help more people get where they need to be quickly, affordably, and safely.