Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Students at Waco High School were evacuated for a time Monday afternoon after a fire broke out in a girls rest room shortly after 1 p.m.

A Waco ISD spokesperson confirmed the evacuation, and said the fire started in a trash can in the restroom. The fire was quickly put out, but smoke had spread through the building.

The evacuation continued as the building was being ventilated. No students were injured.

The Waco Fire Department remained on the scene, and the source of the fire was being investigated.