WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco High School is implementing new safety measures after recent incidents involving dangerous and prohibited items found on campus.

The district says that in addition to the four guns which were confiscated since January, the school has seen an increase in other prohibited items being discovered. The district says administrative investigations have concluded that, in each incident, the student involved reported no intent to cause harm to others at school. They reported being concerned with and trying to navigate circumstances occurring off campus and outside of school hours.

Regardless of intent, the district says it is illegal to bring weapons to school and that this is not taken lightly. There are serious consequences associated with possession of a firearm – including criminal charges and expulsion from school. The district says the school appreciates the partnership between the Waco Independent School District Police Department and the Waco Police Department as they continue working together to investigate and address recent events.

With the input of students, staff and families, the district has determined the need to take additional safety measures. In a message to parents, Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder said:

“Dear Parents and Guardians of Waco High School Students:

I know that everyone is concerned with the recent number of incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus. To address these issues, the following safety measures will be implemented:

Single point of entry

– effective February 13, all students will enter through the Cooper Wing entrances when arriving at school. There will be no student entrance off of 44th street. Colcord and 44th streets will have two way traffic to support parent drop-off.

Metal detectors

– metal detectors are being purchased and will be implemented as soon as possible. Students will be scanned for prohibited items.

Increased canine unit visits

– the district’s police department will increase the number of canine visits to the campus.

Implementation of a clear backpack policy effective February 21

– students should carry their items in a clear backpack and have no additional bags with

them. The district will work with community partners to purchase clear backpacks for students who need them.

Stronger enforcement of student identification badges

– students are required to wear name badges to school and the staff will work together to be more consistent in enforcing this requirement. If a student does not have their identification badge, the student will be given a temporary badge until they can obtain a new one. Non-compliant students will receive disciplinary consequences in alignment with the student code of conduct.

Vape detectors

– vape detectors will be purchased and installed in campus restrooms.

Unannounced, random backpack checks

– the administration will continue to conduct regular random backpack checks as needed to ensure the safety and security of staff and students.”

The district acknowledges that these measures alone do not eliminate all risks. These are merely additional proactive steps to support a safe and secure learning environment for our students and staff.

Planning is underway to implement similar measures at all Waco ISD secondary campuses in the near future, and parents can expect additional communication from the district next week.