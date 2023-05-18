WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Every year in May, a police officer memorial is held to salute the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The Waco Police Department alongside multiple Central Texas agencies, gathered at the Peace Officer Memorial Plaza in Indian Spring Park to pay their respects to fallen officers.

The ceremony commenced with the presentation of the law enforcement honor guard, followed by the national anthem performed by the University High School Band.

All leading up to Mayor Dillon Meek proclaiming May 18th a day of remembrance for fallen officers in Waco.

Ceremonial guest speaker Lieutenant Gary Myles shares why his and others like him, services matter.

“We must do everything that we can do because we need police officers. Peace officers to serve our communities, to serve our counties, serving our states around the nation. So that’s the significance of what it means to me to be able to still be connected in the community,” says Lieutenant Myles.

Leaders at today’s service, roll-called the names of members who served in the Waco and surrounding areas staring from the years of 1870s all the way up to 2021.

Family members in attendance laid roses in front of the memorial monument as they heard the names of their loved ones called.

Waco PD’s Chief Sheryl Victorian says this week is a special time for law enforcement officers and their families.

“This is the time that we take to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, who have made the ultimate sacrifice. And a time also to celebrate their families. To let them know that I don’t care how long ago their family member lost their loved one, that they’ll never be forgotten.” says Chief Victorian.