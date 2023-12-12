Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Almost 80 new rental housing units could be available through the Waco Housing Authority, thanks to an $850,000 grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

The grant was part of over $28 million in grants through the bank, which is designed to bring about the creation of more affordable housing.

“Affordable housing is a critical need for communities across the country,” said FHLB Dallas President and CEO Sanjay Bhasin. “This year, we are proud to provide AHP funds to increase the supply of affordable housing in our members’ communities, providing housing stability and uplifting local economies in the process.”

FHLB Dallas annually returns ten percent of its profits in the form of AHP subsidies to the communities served by its member institutions. AHP subsidies can be used for the construction or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing, as well as housing for homeless individuals.