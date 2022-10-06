WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will be hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony this Friday.

The district says that Waco High School was originally located at 8th Street and Columbus Avenue in downtown Waco. In 1986, Waco High School was consolidated with Jefferson-Moore High School and Richfield High School – the latter of which was named due to its location on the former Rich Field, a World War I airfield.

Special care was taken by the school board to preserve the values and traditions of the three schools when they merged. They agreed to take one thing from each school. The lion mascot originated from Jefferson-Moore, the school colors (scarlet, white, and gray) derived from the Richfield campus, and the name “Waco High” hailed from the historic Waco High School.

The district says Waco High has played an important role in educating the community for generations. The new campus is 350,000 square feet, and will be large enough to accommodate 2,150 students. The campus is set to open in time for the 2025-2026 school year, and will reflect the community’s vision for welcoming, collaborative, safe educational spaces which support students’ learning.

This event will take place at 9 a.m. at Waco High School, located at 2020 N. 42nd Street.

The district says the new campus is made possible by the voter approved 2021 Bond Program. The $355 million-dollar bond will be used to replace Waco High, G.W. Carver Middle, Tennyson Middle and Kendrick Elementary with new schools built in the same locations and to renovate South Waco Elementary.