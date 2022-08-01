WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project.

Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly Drive. This closure will be in place through next year.

Additionally, the opening of the eastbound to westbound Bagby u-turn bridge was rescheduled to open on Monday. After the Bagby bridge opening is complete, crews will close the Highway 6 eastbound to westbound u-turn – from before Depot Drive to just after Du Puy Drive. This closure will also be in place through next year.

TxDOT encourages the traveling public to pay attention and to eliminate distractions as travelers become acclimated to the new roadway configuration.