WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The annual Ironman 70.3 Waco event is set to return on Sunday, October 15, and traffic will for sure be impacted.

The City of Waco says the event will attract approximately 7,500 athletes and spectators, and will be held at Indian Spring Park. This is the fifth time the City has hosted the event.

Set-up, equipment deliveries and pre-race road closures in front of the park will begin on Monday. This year’s event features several modifications from previous years:

There will be a single Ironman race, the 70.3-mile event, on Sunday. In 2021 and 2022, a 140.6-mile race was held on Saturday and a 70.3-mile race on Sunday.

The bike race for the route has changed and will not travel in the China Spring area. Routes will not extend past Brazos Park East, along Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. The new route will travel south along University Parks Drive and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, La Salle Avenue and 12th Street.

An IronKids running race will be held on Saturday. Road closures will include University Parks Drive, from Franklin Avenue to Bosque Boulevard.

o Washington Street Bridge: Due to the length of the race routes, impacts to traffic along certain roadways are expected. The event organizers have secured approximately 65 officers to control intersections and ensure traffic proceeds safely and efficiently.

Complete Road Closures:

University Parks Drive/Cameron Park Drive (Franklin Avenue to Lawson’s Point)

Washington Street Bridge

Timeline of Impacted Roads:

(There will be periodic delays, but not complete closures, along the race route as participants pass through residential areas)

approximately 4 p.m.

approximately 4 p.m. Peak delay times at intersections are between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Please allow extra travel time if your itinerary includes locations along the route and places of worship.



Expected Intersection and Road Delays:

vehicular access, and officers will direct traffic as soon as possible.

MLK, Jr. Blvd. and Herring Ave.

MLK, Jr. Blvd. and Washington Ave.

MLK, Jr. Blvd. and Franklin Ave.

MLK, Jr. Blvd. and I-35 (North/Southbound Frontage Rd.)

MLK, Jr. Blvd. and Loop 340

University Parks Dr. and La Salle Ave.

La Salle Ave. and 12th St.

S. 12th St. and Loop 340 Frontage Rd.

S. Old Robinson Rd. and Hwy 77

E. Rocket Rd. and S. 3rd St. (FM 434)

Hwy 77 and State Hwy 7 (Chilton)

University Parks Dr. and Loop 340

MLK, Jr. Blvd. from Herring Ave. to Loop 340

Herring Ave. between 4th St. and MLK, Jr. Blvd.

La Salle Ave. between MLK, Jr. Blvd. and 12th St.

12th St. between La Salle Ave. and Garden Ave.

12th St. between Garden Ave. and Downsville Rd.

Downsville Rd. between 12th St. and S. Old Robinson Rd.

S. Old Robinson Rd. between Downsville Rd. and Hwy 77

Hwy 77 between Downsville Rd. and Hwy 7

Leona Pkwy. between Hwy 77 and East Cedell Hill Rd.



Travel Options:

University Parks Dr. from Franklin Ave. to Lawson’s Point will be closed. Residents can access

Cameron Park points of interest such as Northern Gateway and Lover’s Leap from N. 19th St.

Herring Ave. between 4th St. and MLK, Jr. Blvd. will be open to vehicles. Motorists can cross Herring Avenue Bridge with delays expected throughout the day.

Herring Avenue Bridge with delays expected throughout the day.

MLK, Jr. Blvd. will be open from Herring Ave. to Loop 340. Vehicle access will be allowed on both sides of the roadway.

La Salle Ave. will be open to vehicles and bikers will use one lane on the northbound and

southbound side of roadway between Loop 340 and 12th St.

South 12th St. will be accessible and open to vehicles. Please note all residential neighborhoods along the route will be forced to turn north (towards La Salle Ave.). Athletes will utilize one traffic lane. Expect delays at intersections along the roadway.

Leona Pkwy. will be open for one-way vehicle traffic. Motorists and residents will be forced to travel east bound to FM-434.

Highway 77 will remain open. Participants will utilize one lane on each side of the highway.

Downtown Public Parking will be available at Heritage Square, City Hall, Franklin Ave./5th St.

garage and downtown public lots.

For questions concerning the Ironman traffic impact, you can call the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department at 254-750-5980.