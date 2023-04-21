Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco’s University High School is gaining a coach while Midway High is losing one.

Waco ISD announced Kaeron Johnson will be University High’s new head football coach and athletic coordinator. Johnson is currently Midway High’s assistant head football coach and defensive coordinator.

Previously, Coach Johnson was the assistant head football coach and defensive coordinator at Fulshear HS, where he helped to lead the team to its first playoff appearance in the school’s history.

Before becoming a coach, Johnson played half back and defensive tackle at Baylor University. He helped the Bears win the Alamo Bowl and the Holiday Bowl.

On April 10th, University High Head Coach Kent Laster announced he was leaving to take the head coaching job at Denton Braswell.

This comes after Laster spent two seasons with the Trojans, leading them to a 6-16 overall record during those two campaigns. This past season though, he helped engineer one of the top win improvements in the state of Texas, as University High went from 0-10 in 2021 to 6-6 in 2022.

Johnson completed a bachelor’s of science in health human performance and recreation from Baylor University. He also earned a master’s of education degree from Concordia University. Additionally, Johnson is certified to teach special education, physical education, and health.