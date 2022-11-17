WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — After hours of discussion during Thursday night school board meeting, Waco ISD school board members made a 4 to 3 vote to approve the contract for CORE construction for Tennyson Middle School project.

During the Thursday night board meeting, Waco citizens voiced their concerns with Waco ISD school board for awarding another major school project to another out of town contractor.

Local business owners and citizens have voiced their concerns to the Waco ISD board saying they don’t want their local tax dollars going out of the Waco area again.

At the March 2022 Regular board meeting, the Competitive Sealed Proposal (CSP) delivery method was approved for Tennyson Middle School.

The CSP delivery method allows the District to select the contractor that provides the best overall value including price, schedule, quality, and other criteria.

The Administration worked closely with O’Connell Robertson architects and District counsel to refine the Request for Proposal (RFP) package, which included a copy of the construction contract form.

In September 2022, the RFP for Tennyson Middle School was issued. A pre-proposal meeting was held on October 6, 2022, at the Facilities & Maintenance Building with 3 potential bidders and several trade contractors in attendance.

Two sealed proposals were received on October 25, 2022. Both proposals were slightly over the district’s desired base bid amount.

The proposal evaluation committee included representatives from Purchasing, O’Connell Robertson, and Waco ISD Facilities and Maintenance Department.

The committee thoroughly reviewed the proposals from each contractor. This included contacting references and reviewing each contractor’s approach along with the qualifications of the contractor’s proposed project team.

At the completion of the evaluation process, CORE Construction was identified as the highest ranked proposer. O’Connell Robertson contacted CORE on behalf of the District, notifying them that they were the #1 ranked proposer and requesting a list of proposed cost reduction items to bring the project within budget.

Through subsequent negotiations with CORE, the base bid has been reduced by $900,000 to a total of $67,000,000.

