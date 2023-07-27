Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees approved almost $4m in raises for district employees Thursday night.

The unanimous vote covered the administration’s recommended compensation plan for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the district, continuing teachers will get a $1,750 pay increase, while first year teacher salaries will rise $1,500, putting them at $52,975.

The average salary increase for auxiliary and paraprofessional staff will jump up 3%. Some individuals will see an increase of 6% to 12%, depending on their experience. The starting salary for child nutrition workers, custodians, instructional aides and paraprofessional employees will also rise.

New Waco ISD Police officer salaries will range from $42,228 to $55,542 depending on workday calendar and years of experience, and they are eligible to receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

The new raises join the board’s earlier decision to approve $10.5m in sign-on and retention bonuses for employees, as well as giving teachers a $300 back-to-school supply allowance. That will be paid in August 2023.