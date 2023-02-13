WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco Independent School District Board member has resigned.

In a letter sent on Monday, Emily Iazzetti submitted her resignation as the District 5 representative on the Waco ISD Board of Trustees – effective May 6. She was first appointed to the school board in August 2021, and the district says she has distinguished herself as a “powerful advocate for community investment in schools and opportunities for all students.”

Iazzetti told Board members that her family will be moving outside of Waco after her children finish the school year due to circumstances outside of their control. At that time, she will no longer be eligible to serve on the board. Iazzetti notified trustees of her family’s future relocation plans now in order to give trustees the option of calling a special election in May to fill the vacancy.

Iazzetti stepped into the volunteer role at a crucial time for the district, as the Board and community came together to advance the historic $355 million bond program which made new buildings for G.W. Carver Middle, Waco High, Tennyson Middle and Kendrick Elementary possible. Iazzetti quickly became a source of information on the bond program – recording videos, attending community meetings and knocking on her neighbors’ doors to answer voters’ questions about the proposal.

The district says that in addition to her role on the school board, Iazzetti serves on the Waco ISD Education Foundation Board – helping plan and execute the Waco ISD Education Foundation’s annual fundraising event. She has led the PTA at her children’s school and supported the Waco ISD Women’s Empowerment Summits held in partnership with the Junior League of Waco.

Board members will discuss how to fill the vacancy created by Iazzetti’s resignation this Thursday. Her current term would have expired in May 2025.

You can view the letter of resignation below.