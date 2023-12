WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco Independent School District bus was involved in a Tuesday morning crash.

District spokesperson Wendy Sledd tells FOX 44 News that a special education bus was transporting eight students to Crestview Elementary and collided with another vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

Sledd says students were transferred to another bus and taken to school. Minor damage to the fender of the school bus was reported.