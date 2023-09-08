Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The 2023-2024 school year is underway and school districts across the nation find themselves, once again, short of classroom teachers. To reduce its vacancies, Waco ISD is producing its own teachers by career tracking high school students to achieve their paraprofessional certifications and ultimately become certified teachers. The district says it is making itself a sought-after district by offering enticing stipends and retention bonuses so teachers continue employment in the district.

WISD is working to fill vacancies for teachers in middle and high school English, elementary education, and special education with specific certifications for student support.

WISD garnered a 25 percent increase in enrollment this school year in its Future Educators Academy. Dr. Beth Brabham credits the jump to the increase of teacher mentors at elementary campuses.

“Last year, we had 10 mentors and this year we will have 20 mentors, allowing more work-based learning opportunities in the classroom,” Brabham said. “All of our students will qualify to take certification exam to fill the position of Education Aide 1 upon completion of the 4-year pathway in Education and Training.”

Director of Human Resources Sue Pfleging reminds that Waco ISD is qualified as a Teacher Incentive Allotment district which can boost teacher pay even higher.

“Teachers can earn TIA designations which, depending on campus and designation level, can earn between $5,000 and $28,000 additionally each year,” Pfleging said.

Waco ISD works to fill its teacher shortages through a student-to-teacher pipeline but also offers retention bonuses to keep certified teachers in the district`s classrooms and stipends in high-demand/teacher shortage areas.

$13,000 to $16,000 for Master Classroom (teacher) Leaders at one of five WISD high-need campuses

$8,000 for certified high school math, science, and engineering teachers

$6,000 for certified middle school math and science teachers (up to $3,000 for certified generalists teaching math and/or science)

$6,000 for certified health science teachers (teaching in the CNA program)

$6,000 for certified bilingual elementary teachers

$4,500 for welding teachers

$4,000 for certified special education (SAIL)

$3,000 for certified special education (self-contained classrooms)

$3,000 for certified foreign language teachers

$1,500 for certified special education inclusion/resource

$1,400 for certified high school English I and II teachers