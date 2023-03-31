WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Waco Independent School District can help!

The district is hosting a job fair this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the University High School cafeteria, located at 3201 S. New Road. The job fair is for all positions.

Interviews can be conducted on-the-spot, and candidates who have an application on file could receive job offers during the event. Available positions include teachers, custodians, facilities/maintenance, cafeteria workers and manager positions. Additional professional openings include librarians, counselors and special education diagnostic staff. Teaching vacancies are available at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

The starting teaching salary is $51,475, with stipend opportunities for high demand positions of up to $8,000. A sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 is also available as follows:

● A $5,000 sign-on bonus for fully certified (or eligible for certification pending graduation) classroom teachers, counselors, and librarians/library media specialists hired on or before June 1, 2023. The sign-on bonus will require a commitment to work for Waco ISD for two years.

● A sign-on bonus of $5,000 for police officers hired by August 1, 2023. The sign-on bonus will require a commitment to work for Waco ISD for two years.

● A sign-on bonus of $2,500 for registered nurses hired by August 1, 2023. The sign-on bonus will require a commitment to work for Waco ISD for one year.

A retention bonus of $2,500 will also be awarded to newly-hired teachers from September 2022 to August 2023 on September 15, 2024, upon return as a teacher for the 2024-2025 school year.

In addition to sign-on bonuses and retention incentives, the district has a robust benefits package including a Licensed Professional Counselor available in the district for all staff to utilize, at no cost to them. There is also extensive professional development available for staff at all levels across the district. Waco ISD believes in supporting staff and giving them the tools and resources they need to be successful.

To register or learn more about the job fair, stipends, and teacher recruitment and retention incentives, you can visit wacoisd.org/jobfair. Visit wacoisd.org/apply for current job openings and to apply online. Walk-ins are welcome.