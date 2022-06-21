WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District is hosting a job fair at the University High School cafeteria, located at 3201 S. New Road, on Wednesday – from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This event is for teachers and auxiliary positions only. Interviews can be conducted on-the-spot, and exceptional candidates who have an application on file could receive job offers during the event. Available positions include teachers, custodians, facilities/maintenance, and cafeteria worker and manager positions. Additional professional openings include librarians, counselors, and special education diagnostic staff. Teaching vacancies are available at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

The starting teaching salary is $51,475, with stipend opportunities for high demand positions of up to $8,000. A teacher retention incentive of up to $5,000 is also available to teachers hired by August 2022.

“Between our current staff and recently recruited talent, Waco ISD has an amazing school year ahead,” said Dr. Daniel Lopez. “The focus now is making sure we have a full staff to support an exceptional education experience for students and team members.”

To register or learn more about the job fair, stipends, and the teacher retention incentive, you can visit wacoisd.org/jobfair. You can visit wacoisd.org/jobs for current job openings. Walk-ins are also welcome.

You can also contact Alice Jauregui at 254-261-5631 for any questions.