WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco ISD will host their annual Back-To-School Family Fest this Saturday at University and Waco High Schools.

Families can register their student(s) for the 2022-2023 school year, if they haven`t already. Registered students can receive a voucher for a free backpack with school supplies, while supplies last.

The event will include free food, entertainment, and a chance to meet with local organizations.

This event is exclusive to Waco ISD students. Families must attend their zoned high school to register and receive vouchers.

Waco ISD is partnering with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to provide all school required immunizations and COVID vaccines to students. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and documentation is not required.

Please contact Alice Jauregui at 254-261-5631 for media inquiries or questions.

The Back-to-School Family Fest is on Saturday, August 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Transportation is available from elementary and middle school campuses.

To learn more or check the bus routes please visit here.