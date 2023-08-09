WACO, TX (FOX 44) –

Hundreds of students at Tennyson Middle school met their teachers for the first time today.

The first day of school is filled with anxiety–for both students and parents.

“It’s a hard age for kids, making friends can be difficult,” says Jessica Washington, a parent of a Tennyson middle schooler.

For incoming 6th graders, middle school is a whole new lifestyle.

“Talking about middle school students, that’s a huge transition for sixth graders moving from elementary to middle school,” says Assistant Principal Kathleen Knight.

So tonight, at Tennyson Middle School, students and their parents were invited to a meet and greet. It serves as a way for students to get familiar with their new schedule.

“We want them to feel comfortable and they want them to feel at ease and know that this is a safe place to come and that we are here to help them get the class the first day. And if they have any questions that we are here to help them.”

It’s also for parents to express concerns.

“One of my concerns has been to clear backpacks. I don’t I don’t really care for the idea and don’t really think that it’s the answer,” says Washington.

It’s also for administration to assist with registration, file students shot records and make sure proof of residency documents are uploaded.

“A lot of parents think that they’re completely registered and they’re showing up to find out that they’re missing information. So we want to make sure it’s a smooth first day of school,” says the Tennyson Assistant Principal.

If you weren’t available to come tonight, you can pick up your child’s schedule at the front office of their school anytime this week.