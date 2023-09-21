WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District has received a $10,000 grant through the H-E-B Tournament of Champions!

H-E-B awarded the check to the district Wednesday morning at the Main Fire Station, located at 1006 N 25th Street. The Waco City Fire Chief was in attendance, and shared the different types of equipment students will be using with Waco ISD’s Career Technical Education (CTE) staff.

(Courtesy: Waco ISD)

(Courtesy: Waco ISD)

(Courtesy: Waco ISD)

(Courtesy: Waco ISD)

The district said this will support the EMT training it provides to high school students so they are able to get their certifications and be set on the career path to become firefighters if they choose. Students can also learn about disaster response through this program.