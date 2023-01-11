WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District wants your feedback on its 2023-2024 academic calendar.

Community members are encouraged to review the calendar options and vote for their preferred choice. There are three academic calendar options with slight variations – such as the first day of school, winter break and staff in-service days.

Voting is open until January 21. The calendar with the most votes will go to the Board for final approval. Community members are encouraged to visit wacoisd.org/calendarvote to view the calendar options and submit votes. The voting form is available in both English and Spanish.

For any questions or concerns, you can contact Alice Jauregui at 254-261-5631.