WACO / AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon has been asked to testify on behalf of the plaintiffs in Tuesday’s accountability ratings hearing.

The district says the hearing will take place at 9 a.m. at the Travis County Civil and Family Court, Courtroom 11D, located at 1700 Guadalupe Street in Austin. Dr. Kincannon will be joined by Dr. Bruce Gearing of Leander ISD, Dr. Cecelia Perez of Kingsville ISD and Dr. Jennifer Blaine of Spring Branch ISD. These superintendents have also agreed to testify in the hearing.

Dr. Kincannon and Waco ISD Trustees previously provided feedback on the accountability ratings issue at its August and September school board meetings.