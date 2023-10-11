WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon has been elected by the College Board to its national superintendents advisory council.

According to Waco ISD, this is a 31-member governing board which brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from diverse school districts across the country.

The Advisory Council shares ideas and best practices about educational improvement, and is designed to ensure the College Board receives valuable input to refine its programs and services. College Board leaders are also engaged on how they can add value to the educational institutions and students they all serve.

The district says Advisory Council members provide College Board with guidance on key issues and initiatives to help ensure a balance of regional and professional perspectives.

Waco ISD’s Board of Trustees honored 28 Advanced Placement scholars in September, and will honor more than 30 students as College Board National African American and Hispanic Scholars at its October 26 meeting. Two students will also be honored as Commended National Merit Scholars.