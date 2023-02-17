WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will give approximately $1.1 million in incentive pay in August 2023 to all teachers who received a Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) designation from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), for the first and second year of participation.

The district says this is the second consecutive year that it has validated teachers since the first data collection year in 2020-2021, and the number of recognized teachers has more than doubled. There were 47 teachers validated in spring 2022. Of those, five have moved up a level this round, and there are 59 newly-designated teachers in this second phase.

This is a combined total of 99 Waco ISD TIA designated teachers. The district is excited to celebrate these teachers and their students’ success, and looks forward to the official TIA designation announcement in May 2023.

For districts to be approved for a Local Designation System, they must undergo a multi-year application process. The process starts with system development and an application which needs to pass statutory and regulatory requirements, followed by a full year of implementation to capture teacher performance data. Districts then submit their data to be validated by Texas Tech University and holistically reviewed by TEA for full system approval.

The Teacher Incentive Allotment was established by TEA to recognize, retain, and incentivize highly effective teachers. For more information about the Teacher Incentive Allotment program, you can go here.

You can view the list of designated teachers below.