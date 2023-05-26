Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco ISD will be offering free meals to all kids during the summer months.

The Waco ISD Seamless Summer Option Summer Feeding Program provides FREE meals to all children aged 1-18, regardless of where they live or go to school. To receive a free meal, a child can come to any participating school, community or mobile location during the posted breakfast and/or lunch serving times. No paperwork is required but the child must be present to receive a meal.

Waco ISD’s Summer Feeding Program runs Tuesday, May 30, through Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Participating sites include 14 Waco ISD schools, 7 community locations and 10 locations for Mobile Food Trucks. Complete listing available at www.wacoisd.org/summermeals.

Sites are open Monday – Friday, unless noted otherwise.

School and community sites serve breakfast and lunch, unless noted otherwise.

Mobile food trucks provide lunch only.

All sites will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2022 in Observance of Independence Day. Some sites will be closed on June 19, 2023 in Observance of the Juneteenth Holiday

More information is available by e-mail here

You may call 254-227-3984 or Text “Food” to 304-304