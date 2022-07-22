WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will be continuing their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project.

Crews plan to close the outside Highway 6 mainlanes starting this Saturday morning in order to continue construction of the Highway 6 frontage road bridges.

At 6:00 a.m., crews will close the outside eastbound Highway 6 mainlane at Beverly Drive for the morning. Then, crews will close the outside westbound Highway 6 mainlane at Beverly Drive for the afternoon. These closures will not occur at the same time.

In addition, crews will perform full mainlane closures starting this Wednesday night to remove brackets and

install conduit on the new Bagby u-turn bridge. These closures will not occur concurrently, and are scheduled to be active nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., and will end on the morning of Saturday, July 30.

The closures include:

• Westbound closures: Highway 6 westbound mainlanes, from N Old Robinson Road to the westbound on-ramp of Highway 6 – just before Beverly Drive. Westbound on-ramp to Highway 6 before the Interstate 35 intersection; westbound on-ramp to Highway 6, before Bagby Avenue. Westbound frontage road right after the on-ramp to Highway 6 before the Beverly Drive railroad. Direct connector from northbound Interstate 35 to westbound Highway 6. (Closures active from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on weeknights; 10:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday nights)

• Eastbound closures: Highway 6 eastbound mainlanes from the off-ramp to Exchange Parkway to the off-ramp just past Bagby Avenue (Legend Lake Parkway). Additionally, the eastbound on-ramp to Highway 6 prior to Bagby Avenue will be closed.

TxDOT has live traffic cameras along the project corridor for the public to view.