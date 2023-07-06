Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 24-year-old man has been accused by investigators of inviting a girl he knew to be underage to come to his Waco apartment for sex.

Tyler Levi Ritchie was arrested outside of an apartment on South 8th Street, where McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies say he was waiting for her arrival.

An arrest affidavit stated that an investigator was logged into an app known for persons looking to engage in sexual activity. The investigator stated that Wednesday he was in conversation through the app with a man who thought he was communicating with an underage female and who wanted her to travel to his apartment for sex.

The affidavit stated that he spoke of various activities he wanted to engage in. The affidavit stated that the man the investigator was communicating with gave instructions on where to go.

Investigators went to the location specified, identified Ritchie as the suspect and took him into custody. He was transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he remained on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor with intent to meet.