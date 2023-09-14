Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Following a Texas Office of the Attorney General’s investigation, a 38-year-old Waco man has been arrested on five counts of possession of child pornography.

Fernando Andersen Vasquez was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday.

An arrest affidavit stated that the investigation was triggered after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from Google of a suspected user who uploaded 56 files of suspected child porn. The case was originally forwarded to a sheriff’s office in Utah.

The affidavit stated that there were nine other CyberTipline reports made by Google, with one of them for a Dropbox account. After investigators determined that the files did qualify as child porn, the owner of the Dropbox account was owned by a Waco resident living in an apartment on May Drive.

Members of the child exploitation unit of the Waco Police Department and an investigator with the Attorney General’s Office executed a residential search warrant Wednesday at the apartment to which the account was traced. A man at this location, identified as Fernando Andersen Vasquez, was interviewed and gave statements to the investigators. The affidavit stated that an on site preview of a cell phone yielded multiple images of child pornography – one of which involved a child bound by rope and estimated to be six to eight years old being assaulted by an adult man.

Andersen was taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he remained as of Thursday afternoon.