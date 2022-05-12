Waco (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of killing two women for Capital Murder.

Prosecutors say Adam James Gorski killed his wife, 39-year-old Kimberly Cheny Gorski and her mother, 61-year-old Teresa Vise on Monday, March 14th, 2022.

Waco Police Officers responded to a call of shots fired near the 900 Block of Wooded Acres Drive. When they arrived on scene, there were two women with fatal gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately started medical aid, but the womens’ wounds were too severe and they were pronounced dead on scene.

These were the seventh and eighth murders of 2022 in Waco.