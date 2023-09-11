Lorena, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 65 year old Waco man died in a Saturday evening traffic crash near Lorena.

DPS Sgt Ryan Howard said Virgilio Sibayan of Waco was pronounced dead at the scene near mile marker 325 on the interstate just north of Lorena.

Sgt Howard said troopers responded to the crash about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Northbound side of I-35 and reported the driver of a GMC Yukon appeared to have had a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle. The GMC went off the highway and onto the service road where it crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado then overturned. Sibayan was a passenger in the vehicle. Three other occupants of the GMC were transported to area hospitals with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Sgt Howard noted that seatbelts were not being used and the occupants were ejected.