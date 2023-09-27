Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — During the State of the City address on Friday, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek confirmed that he does not plan to seek re-election once his term expires in May of 2024.

Meek also stated that he has no plans to seek any office and that he is looking forward to returning to the private sector.

Dillon Meek was first elected as Mayor in November of 2020. Before that, he served on the Waco City Council from 2015 to 2020, as the representative for District IV.

Along with serving as Waco’s Mayor, Meek also serves as the general counsel for First Title Company in Waco. He has severed on several boards, including Downtown Waco Farmers Market, Unbound Waco, and Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

The Waco Mayoral Election was pushed to November in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will return to May in 2024.