McLennan County, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is currently investigating multiple cases of E.coli potentially linked to the Playdium pool in West, TX.

So far, out of 19 individuals experiencing symptoms, two of them have received lab confirmation of E.coli.

Public health officials say they’ve already done an inspection last Friday of Playdium pool and it passed with acceptable water quality and no fecal contamination.

State authorities are now involved.

“We started getting reports of complaints that people visited the location and had several gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, nausea,” said Waco-McLennan County senior epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah.

Shah says most individuals developed E.coli symptoms between July 29 – August 3.

90 percent of the cases are from July 29.

After Playdium pool passed its inspection on August 4, the public health district believes it was a point exposure outbreak.

“E.coli, it can be transmitted either by contaminated water or by contaminated food. It’s possible that at that point in time, when the exposure happened, it’s possible that the pool was contaminated, or there was a food source that was contaminated that could have caused people to fall sick,” said Shah.

Theres’ some resolution, but the million-dollar question still remains how swimmers got ill.

Shah says the pool was just inspected in June.

“To answer your question, we generally don’t get reports of this strain of E.coli, so, yeah, it’s not that often,” said Shah.

To stop E.coli from spreading, owner of Clearwater Pools Rudy Garza says to shock the pool, backwash pool filters on a weekly basis, and keep contaminants out the water.

“If you were going to have children come over, if they’re in diapers, have a diaper policy set in place, and make sure that those diapers for infants are being changed before coming to the pool,” said Garza.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District says its an ongoing investigation and they may receive more cases.

Whenever we get more information, we’ll be sure to update you online.