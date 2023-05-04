Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The mother of 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales faces up to 50 years in prison for his death.

38-year-old Laura Villalon, also known as Laura Sanchez pleaded guilty to Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury/Death, and a judge sentenced her to half-a-century behind bars on Thursday.

Frankie Gonzales

In June of 2020, Villalon reported Frankie missing missing at Cameron Park. This prompted an Amber Alert, as well as search-and-rescue teams to find the toddler.

Waco Police say she later admitted to killing the boy and led them to a dumpster on Alice Avenue, where she hid the body. The cause of death was determined as homicidal violence including blunt force trauma.

According to the autopsy, Frankie had numerous contusions and cuts all over his head and body. The medical examiner also found evidence of seven fractures to his ribs that were healing, and one new fracture to his right arm.

On August 13, 2020, the McLennan County Grand Jury indicted Villalon on Capital Murder and Injury to a Child charges.

The McLennan County District Attorneys Office says Villalon was allowed to plea to Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury/Death in exchange for the 50 year sentence. Villalon will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.