WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – John Lucas, a comic book artist whose work has appeared on DC and Marvel Comics held a book signing today in Bankstons.

Lucas’ ink stained styling has brought to life characters such as Deadpool, Superman, Conan, Batman, and many others.

Recently, he has been working on his own project, Monsterhands, which will be released soon.

Lucas says he spent most of his childhood in Waco and decided to do this book signing to maybe help his friend, the owner of Bankstons, get some sales.

“I get to do exactly what I want to do if left at my own devices. You know if someone said what do you want to do today, it would be I want to sit on my rear end and draw stupid pictures. It’s like I beat the system.”

Lucas has also worked on characters like Wolverine and the rest of X-Men.