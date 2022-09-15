WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the first time in more than 20 years, Waco’s transitional housing facility for families in Central Texas will have new leadership.

Compassion Ministries of Waco announced Thursday morning that Amanda Samaniego will become its new Executive Director in October. The organization says Samaniego is a Waco native who returned to the area eight years ago, and brings corporate experience to the position – including five years at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

Samaniego has a master’s degree in public administration. The organization says Samaniego’s heart has always been in the nonprofit sector, and that she has a calling to help reach struggling parents – especially women – and to help them find their potential. After her husband died when her daughter was three years old, Samaniego spent 13 years as a single mom trying to rebuild her own life.

“I feel strongly that my personal story helps me understand the guilt and the shame that can come with

struggling when you are a parent,” Samaniego said. “When you have a child to raise, and you feel like you

don’t know how to do it, it is hard. I hope that I will be able to support the parents at Compassion as they

work to build better lives for their kids.”

Compassion’s Board of Directors started the official search for a new executive director during the summer – after Executive Director Jill McCall announced her plans to retire. The organization says finding the right person committed to helping homeless families was fundamental.

McCall has led the Compassion organization since 1999, and oversaw the building and fundraising for Hope

House, a 14-apartment facility, in the early years of her tenure. McCall will stay on in an advisory role through the beginning of 2023.

The organization says that both the outgoing and the new executive directors will be at the Walk for the Homeless event this Sunday. You can find out more information on this event here. For more information on Compassion Ministries of Waco, you can visit their official website.