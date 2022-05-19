WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Summer is a hard time for the community blood supply, as focus turns to family vacations and time off from school. However, the need for blood never takes a break.

Carter BloodCare says up to 800 patients – including those injured in accidents, older adults with health issues, people undergoing cancer treatments, and many others – need blood transfusions daily. Most need more than one unit of red blood cells or other components – such as plasma or platelets.

To support the community and avoid the summer slump in donations, several local organizations will host upcoming blood drives in town during the month of May.

Texas Freedom Nutrition is hosting a Carter BloodCare drive from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at 10207 China Spring Road – in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to make an appointment, you can contact Heather McClanahan at (254) 457-1680.

The Baylor Club is hosting a Carter BloodCare drive from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. this Tuesday, May 24, at 1001 S. MLK Jr. Boulevard – in the ballroom at McLane Stadium. For more information or to make an appointment, you can contact Kolby Grosz at (254) 710-8080.

Donors can also secure a spot at these blood drives by calling 800-366-2834, or by visiting CarterBloodCare.org and clicking on the “Donate Now” tab.

As a thank you for donating, each person will receive the brand-new “Summer Donate Give for Texans” t-shirt – available from sizes M to 3XL, while supplies last.