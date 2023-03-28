Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — FOX 44 News has obtained the arrest affidavit for capital murder suspect Matias Maltos-Saucedo. He is accused of killing his mother, 59-year-old Felipa Martinez, and his stepfather, 70-year-old Antonio Martinez, Sunday night.

This is Waco’s second murder investigation of 2023 – but the first and second murders in 2023, according to police. This is because the victim of the first murder investigation of 2023 was killed in 2022.

According to the affidavit, Maltos-Saucedo got into an argument with Antonio Martinez over the air conditioner. Investigators say the 25-year-old told them that he became upset and stabbed his stepfather with a knife.

Maltos-Saucedo then reportedly told police that his mother tried to stop him. The affidavit says he told officers he stabbed her because he wanted to kill her, too.

Officers took Maltos-Saucedo into custody when they arrived to the 2100 block of Clay Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday to a call of an assault in progress.

They found Felipa Martinez unconscious and covered in blood. An ambulance took her to a hospital where she died from her injuries. Antonio Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maltos-Saucedo is in the McLennan County Jail, help on a $1M bond. He faces a Capital Murder of Multiple Persons charge.