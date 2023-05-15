WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police Chief Chief Sheryl Victorian released a message Monday morning regarding the state of homicides in the community.

In the message, Chief Victorian says that 2023 started by continuing a reduction in homicides.

The department has investigated six scenes so far this year, with seven homicides. Chief Victorian says all but one has been solved.

In 2022, there were 14 homicides between January and May.

Chief Victorian says that we must not lose momentum – as the department is seeing a decrease in crime overall. However, the public’s help is still needed.

Chief Victorian explains how you can partner with the department in the video below.

In addition, more information regarding the homicide of 40-year-old Jamerson Hawthorn is coming on Monday afternoon.