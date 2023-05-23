WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Shoplifting is a common crime that many cities across the nation are experiencing an increase of.

Which leaves us wondering, what are central Texas cities seeing?

Theft in department stores, grocery stores, and even gas stations is an increasing crime amongst many U.S. populations.

Some blaming the impacts of the hard hitting inflation.

Police departments are seeing organized theft crimes and individuals stealing hundreds of items annually at an alarming rate.

Waco Police Department Public Information Officer Cierra Shipley says that is not too much of a concern here in Waco.

“It’s something that does happen pretty regularly. Thankfully, though, theft overall in the city of Waco has gone down. Shoplifting specifically the first three months of this year compared to last year, [is] down by 21%.”

According to the department’s 2023 First Quarter Crime Report, the city has seen 102 offenses of shoplifting.

Which is 28 fewer offenses than last year.

Waco PD is crediting the citizens of Waco for utilizing their Criminal Investigation Division’s Facebook page to help report and prevent crimes.

“If you do see someone, of course, breaking the law, go ahead and call 911. Call us. Try not to get involved. You don’t want to put yourself in [harms way]. Of course, that other person as well that maybe is committing the crime. So just do what you can to get us over there to the situation to be able to handle it in Waco,” says Shipley.