WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department announced the death of Detective Gary Allen Worsham on Wednesday. Police say Gary passed away unexpectedly on November 12 due to an unforeseen medical issue while working on his property to prepare for an extended family gathering for Thanksgiving.

Gary was born in Dallas and graduated from R.L. Turner High School in Farmers Branch in 1992. He attended Cedar Valley Community College, and then decided to start a career field of lifelong service by joining the Waco Police Department.

Gary began his career with the department as a Police Recruit on February 3, 2003, and graduated from the 53rd Waco Police Academy on June 6, 2003. He was assigned to the Patrol Division, and was well-known by citizens and Officers alike as being warm, friendly, and easy to talk to.

The department says Gary served as a Field Training Officer and a SWAT Team Hostage Negotiator during his 17-year tenure as a patrolman. On February 14, 2021, Gary was assigned to the Family Violence Unit where he served as a Detective until his passing.

The department says Gary was passionate about protecting the victims in his cases from further abuse. He served the Waco community for 20 years.