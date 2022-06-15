WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The overall crime rate in Waco is at the same point it was at this time last year, but there are more murders.

To address crime in Waco, the police department has come up with the Violent Crime Strategic Response Plan.

The response plan provides a holistic approach for prevention, intervention, crime reduction and apprehension strategies.

“Making our city an overall safe place to live, overall a safe place to visit,” Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said. “And for us not to have to live in fear of being victimized.”

This plan involves the Waco Police Department and actions they are taking to decrease crime, but it also outlines the hope for an increase in community involvement when solving crime. That includes sharing information.

“Do you have camera footage? Please share that information,” Chief Victorian said. “If there is a fear or something for you wanting to report or share information, please call our crime stoppers.”

Also for organizations in the community that could give someone the opportunities they need so they don’t turn to crime, Chief Victorian says to take those resources to those who need them.

“Communities that offer these social resources needs to make sure that we’re taking these resources to those that are needing those services,” Chief Victorian said.

For teachers, pastors, parents or any other influential adult in a child’s life, Chief Victorian says to ask the tough questions.

“We need to be nosy and getting our kids business,” Chief Victorian said. “We need to know what’s in their rooms. We need to know what’s on their phones. We need to know the pictures that they’re taking. These kids have weapons.”

Although there are a few more murders so far this year, Chief Victorian says they’re not random.

“Several of the murders that we have had this year have been domestic related,” Chief Victorian said. “We’ve had a couple that were gang related, for instance, but they’re mostly interpersonal conflicts.”